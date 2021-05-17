Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) PT Lowered to $86.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KOD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.86.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Shares of KOD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,635. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98). On average, research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,777 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $170,035,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,040,000 after acquiring an additional 39,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.