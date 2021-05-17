Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) was upgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $149.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $155.00. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

Shares of KOD stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.22. 6,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,635. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98). Equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

