Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.49

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.49 and last traded at $64.17, with a volume of 238700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. FIG Partners upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 334,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 32,693 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

