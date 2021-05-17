Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) SVP Sells $69,500.00 in Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KOS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.21. 7,252,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,416,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 3.77.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. Analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 672,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,036,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,747 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 430.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,570 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 467,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 93,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

