KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.00

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.17, with a volume of 47237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.34.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KPT shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of KP Tissue to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.42.

The stock has a market cap of C$98.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.90.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The business had revenue of C$384.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$350.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.8600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -358.21%.

About KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

