Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.14% of Kronos Worldwide worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,839,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after buying an additional 402,783 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $5,536,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,962,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,268,000 after buying an additional 183,024 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 43,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

NYSE KRO opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.