Kusama Achieves Market Cap of $4.70 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $554.85 or 0.01289113 BTC on popular exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $4.70 billion and $853.15 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kusama has traded up 30% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00087929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.47 or 0.00449510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.74 or 0.00227083 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004976 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00041909 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $505.87 or 0.01175319 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

