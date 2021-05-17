KZ Cash Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $2,419.62 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000845 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00165698 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00012819 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,745.45 or 0.03956278 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

