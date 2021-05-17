L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.10

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.10 and traded as high as $18.13. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 117,180 shares traded.

FSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $195.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barington Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 344,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 76,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.