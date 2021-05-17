L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.10

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.10 and traded as high as $18.13. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 117,180 shares traded.
FSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $195.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barington Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 344,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 76,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.
About L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)
L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.
