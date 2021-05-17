LABS Group One Day Volume Reaches $2.14 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $16.10 million and $2.14 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00088821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.48 or 0.00453668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.65 or 0.00227752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.33 or 0.01289063 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00042163 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

