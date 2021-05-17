Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.97

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 2872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LBAI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $951.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 276,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 78,197 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 64.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 55,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

