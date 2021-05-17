Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Buys 9,037 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.2% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 47,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $33.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

