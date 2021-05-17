Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 137.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 21,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000.

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $39.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $40.03.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.