Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $14,532,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $64.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.00 and a 200-day moving average of $227.07. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $67.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

