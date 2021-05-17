Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $73.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.