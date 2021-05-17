Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $111.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $60.95 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

