Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,502 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $155.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.70 and its 200-day moving average is $142.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $112.72 and a 12-month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

