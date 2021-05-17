Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 721 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for 0.7% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 443,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,325,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Global Payments by 11.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Global Payments by 10.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 253,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,198,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments stock opened at $198.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

