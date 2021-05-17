Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 768,662 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.39% of Lamb Weston worth $44,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

NYSE LW opened at $78.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

