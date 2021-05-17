Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.35

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

LSGOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

