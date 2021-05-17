Lantheus (LNTH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ: LNTH) recently:

5/12/2021 – Lantheus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

5/11/2021 – Lantheus had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2021 – Lantheus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

5/5/2021 – Lantheus had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Lantheus had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Lantheus had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Lantheus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Shares of Lantheus stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.00. 16,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,327. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18.

Get Lantheus Holdings Inc alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, insider Paul Blanchfield sold 4,061 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $74,722.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $31,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 105.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 25.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.