LATOKEN Hits Market Capitalization of $71.31 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LATOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $71.31 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00087113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00022652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.64 or 0.01359928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00063984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00116080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

