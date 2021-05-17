Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.50 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.65.

Shares of LB opened at C$43.25 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.51%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

