Lawrence L. Levitt Buys 7,000 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Director Lawrence L. Levitt bought 7,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,586. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RDNT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 93,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,357. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.04 and a beta of 1.52. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDNT. Raymond James boosted their price target on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

