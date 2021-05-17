Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Acquires 97,209 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,209 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 3.2% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned about 0.05% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $90,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.48. The stock had a trading volume of 257,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,672,919. The stock has a market cap of $201.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $78.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

