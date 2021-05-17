Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 600.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,241 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,791 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $24,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.92.

COST traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $385.23. The company had a trading volume of 26,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,733. The stock has a market cap of $170.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

