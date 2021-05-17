Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $102.77 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,026 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 3.6% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned approximately 0.08% of Linde worth $102,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Linde by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Linde by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Linde by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,060,000 after purchasing an additional 295,298 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Linde by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,632,000 after purchasing an additional 255,915 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $300.68. 10,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $177.92 and a 52 week high of $303.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

