Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $113.41 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,724,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 3.9% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.11% of Raytheon Technologies worth $113,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.93. 58,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,107,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $87.04. The company has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of -74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.89.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.