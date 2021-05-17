Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $55.73 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 843,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.9% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $55,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 638,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,786,000 after buying an additional 481,601 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE MS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.68. The company had a trading volume of 253,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,209,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.16. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $88.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.