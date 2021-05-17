Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,376 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,758 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned about 0.08% of EOG Resources worth $30,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after acquiring an additional 800,986 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $201,217,000 after acquiring an additional 210,619 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $82.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,843. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $86.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.08.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

