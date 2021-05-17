Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Lowers Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,364 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.5% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned approximately 0.08% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $43,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,484. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.27. 15,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,985. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $121.96. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.39.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

