Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Raises Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,935 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 3.9% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned about 0.11% of Raytheon Technologies worth $113,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.93. 58,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,107,537. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average is $72.89. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

