Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 42,709 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 42,709 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 2.6% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.08% of 3M worth $74,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in 3M by 8.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in 3M by 103,772.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $987,956,000 after purchasing an additional 228,566 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,384. 3M has a 12 month low of $142.51 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.01 and a 200 day moving average of $180.27. The company has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

