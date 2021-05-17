Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 434 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,537 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $314.91. 271,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,297,557. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Truist raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,839,096 shares of company stock valued at $542,948,913. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

