Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 770,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,606,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,041.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $2,702,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.39. The company had a trading volume of 332,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,536,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $195.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.08, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.