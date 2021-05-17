Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th.
NYSE LGI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $20.66.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
