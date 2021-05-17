Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE LGI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $20.66.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

