Lead Wallet (LEAD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $420,288.00

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $420,288.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00089505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.06 or 0.00455386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.22 or 0.00230341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.92 or 0.01336562 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00041965 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.