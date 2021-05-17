Leadcoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $265.00 (LDC)

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Leadcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Leadcoin has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Leadcoin has a total market capitalization of $201,125.06 and $265.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Leadcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00086831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00022621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.19 or 0.01266768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00062382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00115451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Leadcoin Coin Profile

LDC is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 coins and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 coins. The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Leadcoin is www.leadcoin.network . Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LeadCoin empowers businesses to sell their unused leads and buy hot leads from other businesses. Sellers automatically share their unused leads in real-time. LeadCoin’s matching algorithm then analyzes and matches leads to buyers. Leads who didn’t match one business, are now the perfect match for another.​​The LDC Token represents the right to acquire leads from other businesses in the network. Consumers can earn LDC tokens by sharing their data with interested businesses on LeadCoin's Lead Sharing Network. The data is shared via a cookie or web form and is related to products or services they wish to buy. Then they get real-time targeted offers from the business that bought their lead. As their lead is being exchanged on the network, they earn LDC tokens directly to their digital wallets!​ “

Leadcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leadcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Leadcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Leadcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Leadcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.