Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.72

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.72 and traded as high as $29.66. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $27.17, with a volume of 165,107 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lee Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a market cap of $159.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.40 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

