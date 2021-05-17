Leelyn Smith LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Adobe stock traded down $6.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $480.05. 21,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.44 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $496.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

