Leelyn Smith LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 19.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 501.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,025 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.10. 46,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,049. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $57.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,392 shares of company stock worth $4,139,134 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

