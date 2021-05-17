Leelyn Smith LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,108,000 after buying an additional 302,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,508,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,062,000 after buying an additional 470,518 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,504,000 after buying an additional 110,280 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

LLY traded up $2.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.92. 24,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,115. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.