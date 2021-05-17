Leelyn Smith LLC Has $3.46 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $226.61. 46,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,056,683. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

