Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases 2,350 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $29,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.58. 186,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,270,730. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.78.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

