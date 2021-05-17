Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases 25,370 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 995.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,370 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

MRK traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.78. 311,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,672,919. The company has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

