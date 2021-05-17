Leelyn Smith LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,717 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.23. 8,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,622. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,910. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.53.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

