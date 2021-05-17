Lendingblock (LND) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last week, Lendingblock has traded 74.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lendingblock coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendingblock has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $301.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00086281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00022758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.11 or 0.01251415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00115365 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00061716 BTC.

About Lendingblock

Lendingblock (LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Lendingblock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

