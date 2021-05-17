LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Gap Up to $167.64

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $167.64, but opened at $186.02. LendingTree shares last traded at $186.77, with a volume of 434 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TREE. Truist lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.38.

The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -61.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.38.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The company had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.21 per share, for a total transaction of $966,735.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,237.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,788,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,276,000 after acquiring an additional 316,744 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after acquiring an additional 152,651 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after acquiring an additional 150,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,713,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 22.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 407,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,856,000 after acquiring an additional 74,505 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

