Lepricon Price Down 37.3% Over Last Week (L3P)

Lepricon (CURRENCY:L3P) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Lepricon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lepricon has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar. Lepricon has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $180,039.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00084738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00022669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $532.94 or 0.01238215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00064141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00114178 BTC.

Lepricon Profile

Lepricon (CRYPTO:L3P) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,428 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

Buying and Selling Lepricon

