Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

LXRX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LXRX opened at $4.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $625.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.